Fire officials to conduct burns for natural debris piles across Monongahela National Forest

ELKINS, W.Va. – Monongahela National Forest fire officials are planning to burn several natural debris piles at various locations across the forest next week.

The burns will begin on Tuesday and are expected to be completed in one day, according to a release from Monongahela National Forrest officials.

The release stated that the burn pile locations are:

Greenbrier District Office, Bartow

Cheat-Potomac District Office, Petersburg

Marlinton-White Sulphur District Office, Marlinton

Highland Scenic Highway, near the intersection of Highway 150 and Forest Road 86 Williams River Road

Officials said these locations will be closed to the public during burn activity, and may also be closed for several days afterward to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on roads near the burn sites, according to the release.

Officials said that due to the burns, residents and forrest visitors may see and smell smoke.

County emergency operations centers will be notified when burning begins, the release stated. For questions about burning at Cheat Summit Fort and the Greenbrier District Office, call (304) 456-3335. For questions about burning at the Cheat-Potomac Office in Petersburg, call (304) 257-4488. For questions about burning at the Marlinton-White Sulphur District Office in Marlinton and the Highland Scenic Highway call (304) 799-4334.