Fireworks prohibited on National Forest lands

ELKINS, W.Va. – As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, the Monongahela National Forest is reminding folks that fireworks are prohibited on National Forest System lands.

“Setting off fireworks in the Forest is not only illegal, it is also a hazardous activity that can lead to injury and wildfires,” said Aaron Kendall, Fire Management Officer for Monongahela National Forest. “We encourage Forest visitors to enjoy public fireworks displays in one of the communities in and around Monongahela National Forest.”

The use or possession of fireworks on public lands is subject to confiscation and fines of up to $5,000 for an individual, $10,000 for an organization and/or up to six months in jail. In addition, anyone found responsible for starting a wildfire can be held civilly and criminally liable.

The public should call 911 in case of emergency; incidents on the Forest can also be reported via the Mid-Atlantic Coordination Center 24-hour dispatch line at (717)-980-3230.

