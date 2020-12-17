First round of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at ERCC; 75 residents, 40 staff members to be vaccinated

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center (ERCC) received its first round COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning.

According to press release from the facility, the vaccines arrived at 7 a.m., in accordance with Governor Jim Justice’s plan to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents, including those who live in long-term care facilities.

“This is a wonderful day, and it’s something we’ve been waiting for,” said Tara Shaver, ERCC administrator. “We’ve really done a fine job of keeping COVID-19 out of the facility as well as we could, but this vaccine will protect our residents and keep them safe from this terrible illness.”

Officials with the facility said that the vaccines are being handled by Mace’s Pharmacy out of Philippi. Four pharmacists and a pharmacy technician will deliver the vaccine supply to the facility and prepare them for administration. ERCC nursing administrative staff will administer the vaccinations to residents and staff members. Thus far, 75 residents and 40 staff members have consented to receiving the vaccination, according to the release.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, and the second round will be administered in 21 days, officials said in the release. Additionally, a second wave of vaccinations will be available to those residents and staff members who make a decision after Thursday to consent to receiving the vaccine.

Officials said that ERCC has had no positive cases of COVID-19 among its residents since the onset of the pandemic in March. Only four non-direct care staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-October, Shaver said.

“We think going from the spring until the middle of October without a positive case among our staff members shows just how diligent and determined our employees are in keeping our residents and themselves safe,” she noted.

Every time one of the non-direct employees tested positive for COVID-19, the area in which they worked was professionally cleaned, disinfected and decontaminated, Shaver said. Staff members are screened for symptoms and a temperature check before entering the building each day and all in-person visitation has been suspended, she noted.

“We did everything we could to protect our residents because they are like family to us,” Shaver said. “Getting this vaccine administered to our residents and staff will allow us to start getting back to normal and do the things that we love to do.”