Five races contested in Randolph County Primary

ELKINS, W.Va. – There were five races in Randolph County with competition Tuesday night, including two nonpartisan races.

First, incumbent County Commissioner Chris See narrowly beat his nearest challenger, Sheriff Mark Brady, by only 68 votes for the Democratic nomination for that seat. He will face Republican Chris Pudder in November.

Both parties had two candidates for sheriff in Randolph County. The Democrats nominated J. J. Webley with 53 percent of the vote, and the Republican nomination was won by Robert Elbon, Jr, who earned 74 percent of Republican votes cast.

They will run for that seat in the general election in the fall.

Two seats in the Randolph County Board of Education were contested tonight and those were earned by Rachel Anger and Amanda Smith.

Political newcomer Tracy Harper came out on top in the race for Magistrate Division 1.

The Board of Education and magistrate seats are non-partisan, and those winners will take office in July.

