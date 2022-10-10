BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Barbour Community Health Association is offering flu vaccines for their patients to help with the prevention of spreading the illness.

The vaccines are being given at the Belington Medical Clinic and The Myers Clinic in Philippi.

The Belington Clinic started giving vaccines on Oct. 10 and will continue until Oct. 14, and then pick back up on Oct. 17 through Oct. 21; vaccines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Myers Clinic will offer the vaccine every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re just wanting to make sure that everybody has access to the flu vaccines because it’s very important staying healthy for our communities. I feel that everybody has their part in keeping their community healthy so we do have the vaccines available and so we encourage everybody to come on out,” said Debbie Schoonover, Barbour Community Health Association chief operations officer.

Officials say this flu season the vaccine is designed to protect against all four of the common flu viruses. People at higher risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant people, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older.

Symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Influenza is described by the Center for Disease Control as a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death, without proper care.