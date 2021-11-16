Food Farmacy program at Davis Medical Center feeds five families

Food Farmacy provides meals to the five families in their pilot program. (WBOY Image)

ELKINS, W.Va. – Back in October, Davis Medical Center started a pilot program for Food Farmacy where, in exchange for free health meals, participants have agreed to attend an educational session once a month.

Sessions will include information about healthy eating, exercise and how to extend your food dollar.

Due to one family dropping out, there will be five families taking part in this pilot program.

Throughout the six month program Davis Medical Center will be collecting data from the participants, and they intend to use that data to apply for grants to fund the future plans.

The pilot program is the first of a three phase plan to improve the community’s health.

The program aims to alter the participants social determinants of health, which are conditions people live and work in, and those factors account for 75-80 percent of one’s overall health.

“Those countries that are doing better at health in general are investing in those social determinants. So, if we want to improve the health of our country, our community, and decrease medical spending, we have to address the problems where they are instead of waiting for them to become problems,” said Dr. Catherine Chua, Chief Medical Officer, Davis Health System.

By providing access to healthy meals and education about how to live a healthy lifestyle, the program intends to take preventative measures for the health of participants.