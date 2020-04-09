Forest Service encourages visitors to camp with care

ELKINS, W.Va. – Authorities in Randolph County are keeping an eye on use of the Monongahela National Forest during the pandemic.

While developed facilities like visitors centers in the forest are closed, the forest remains open for roadside camping and other activities. Forest officials said they are asking visitors from both in and out of the state to follow guidelines on social distancing while visiting the area.

“The Forest Service has no restrictions currently on that. We are going strictly by what the governor has ordered,” said Ben South with the U.S. Forest Service.

South said the closure of facilities means most restrooms and other facilities like trash bins are not being maintained, and is asking forest visitors to take out any garbage they bring into the forest with them.