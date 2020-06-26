Free testing continues for COVID-19 in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – Free state testing for the coronavirus continued Friday in Randolph County.

County residents could drive through a parking lot at Davis Medical Center for another state-sponsored testing event.

Organizers said the site had steady traffic all day, as residents took advantage of the free opportunity.

Bonnie Woodrum with the Randolph Elkins Health Department said those who missed the chance today have plenty of ways to find a test in the county.

“Anybody who wants to be tested in Randolph County has access to testing all the time. We have three clinics and the hospital that do testing daily, so nobody’s being left out in this county,” said Woodrum.

The testing drive continues for Randolph County residents will continue from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday morning in Mill Creek.