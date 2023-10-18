MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — George Ward Elementary School will be shut down for the rest of the week due to a cockroach infestation.

According to a memo sent to 12 News by Randolph County Superintendent Debra Schmidlen, the infestation at George Ward Elementary will be treated with a “more aggressive plan” than usual and will be provided by a pest control company that Randolph County Schools frequently contracts. The same memo was also sent home with students.

The memo said that the plan to eliminate the roaches involves a deep cleaning and treatment of the building on Thursday, Oct. 19 followed by continued treatment on Friday, Oct. 20. Randolph County Schools staff will then survey the building on Sunday, Oct. 22 to “thoroughly clean again” and “prepare the building for students to return Monday.”

Schmidlen said in the memo that she apologizes to George Ward students and parents and that she and Randolph County Schools staff will “work aggressively to eliminate the problem.”

The full memo that was sent home with George Ward students on Wednesday can be found below: