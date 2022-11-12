ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins Tree Board (ETB) has been given the Gold Leaf award by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) for outstanding Arbor Day activities which will significantly impact the community.

The nomination was put forth by the WVU School of Natural Resources Chapter of the ISA.

“It is in the heart of the Highlands, has the Forest Festival in its beautiful city park, and a Pollinator Alley in Glendale Park. When I asked someone who did all that work, I heard about the Elkins Tree Board. Having seen the nice landscaping downtown and other areas, which show how hard the Tree Board and community members have worked–the Elkins Tree Board was a natural choice,” said Dr. David McGill, Professor and Extension Service Specialist with the WVU Forest Resources Management department.

The Elkins Tree Board’s accomplishments in 2022 include planting over 30 trees for Arbor Day at Elkins City Park and Bluegrass Park, attracting over 50 volunteers, co-sponsoring an Earth Day celebration, participating in the downtown Sprout into Spring event and hosting various hands-on workshops.

The Gold Leaf award was presented by WV Division of Forestry urban forester Sam Adams at the Elkins Tree Nursery during its Adopt-A-Tree event.

To learn more about upcoming events, you can check out the Elkins Friends of Trees Facebook page.