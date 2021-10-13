Gov. Justice appoints Mark Scott of Randolph County as Cabinet Secretary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced his appointment of Mark Scott as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Administration on Wednesday.

Scott currently serves as the president of the Randolph County Commission and worked in the insurance business in north central West Virginia for 27 years before his retirement from the private sector.

“Mark is a very, very qualified man and I’m really confident that he’s going to bring some real ideas and real juice to the position and he’ll do a wonderful job,” Gov. Justice said.

Scott will fill the vacancy left when former Administration Secretary Allan McVey was recently appointed West Virginia Insurance Commissioner.

“Allan McVey was great as Secretary, too, and I’m thrilled we retained him as our Insurance Commissioner,” Gov. Justice said. “He continues to do fabulous work for us.”

Mary Jane Pickens will continue serving as Acting Secretary of the Department of Administration until Scott’s appointment becomes effective on Nov. 1, 2021.