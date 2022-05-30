ELKINS, W.Va. – The West Virginia Humanities Council announced 18 new mini-grant recipients in its latest round of awards. One recipient is the Governor H. Guy Kump House in Elkins. They received a $1,500 grant for what they’re calling Kump House at the Crossroads.

The funds will be used to create displays focusing on the historical significance of the site, and the legacy of Governor Kump, who they said was one of the most influential governors of the state.

A portion of the funding will help with a weekend event, Something Old, Something New, that will feature Kump family wedding gowns and memorabilia. The open house will be on June 25 and 26.

“We are pleased to receive this grant,” said Heather Biola, executive director of the Kump Education Center. “We look forward to providing more ways to share the history of this home and Gov. Kump’s political contributions. Many do not know the innovative policies he put into effect that had a positive influence on public education, state roads and easing the financial burden on WV residents hit hard by the Depression.”

The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming. Major grants are designed for projects requesting over $1,500 and up to $20,000 and are awarded twice annually.

Mini grants, designed for projects requesting $1,500 or less, are awarded four times per year. The next Humanities Council mini-grant deadline is June 1 and the next major grant deadline is September 1.