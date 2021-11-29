Grant money will help make Randolph County schools safer

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph county received a $30,000 grant to place resource officers in the county schools.

After an application for the grant was submitted at the beginning of 2020, there are now two resource officers for the county:

Sergent Danny Pennington at Elkins Middle School

Deputy Rocky Heb at Tygart Valley Middle School

The grant is written so that the officers can go to any school in the county if they are needed.

As part of the grant, a program where the two officers hold classes for students allows the officers to provide students with information they may not be receiving at home.

“We’re the first line of defense sometimes for these kids, things aren’t exactly right in some of these kids’ homes, and sometimes they give us information or let us know about abuse and things like that, so we think it is very important,” said Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr., Randolph County.

Sheriff Elbon said he is happy with what the grant has allowed them to do but would like to add a third resource officer at Elkins High School sometime in the future.