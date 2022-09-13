ELKINS, W.Va. – Multiple grants were announced recently from the Appalachian Regional Commission, totaling over $10 million. The Randolph County Housing Authority in Elkins is one recipient, being awarded more than $446,980.

Officials said the grant funds will be used to fund programs that will help those who are in recovery, or want to go into a recovery program.

“We have a very challenging environment right now with substance use disorder, and were just so privileged to be one of the organizations that ARC decided to support, and we’re looking forward to getting to know the other grantees in West Virginia so we can all work together, and really help out state recover and be part of the solutions for those that have substance use disorder,” said Jennifer Griggs, Randolph County Housing Authority Supportive Services Program director.

The workforce training and transitional housing will be in Elkins, but there are services that will allow Barbour, Webster and Upshur County residents to utilize the new program.

Individual awards:

City of Richwood – $2,750,000

Pleasant Hill PSD – $2,500,000

God’s Way Home, Inc. (Rainelle) – $500,000

Lawrence Economic Development Corp. (South Point) – $500,000

Mountain Health Network (Huntington) – $500,000

Aspire Services Center (Morgantown) – $495,678

Semper Liberi Inc. (Martinsburg) – $484,044

Community Education Group (Lost City) – $478,560

Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. (Mullens) – $470,640

Randolph County Housing Authority (Elkins) – $446,980

West Virginia Development Office – $440,000

Libera, Inc. (Morgantown) – $349,983

Appalachian Gateway Communities Cultural Heritage Initiative – $95,000

The EdVenture Group, Inc. – $53,055

New Vision Renewable Energy (Philippi) – $50,000

WVU Research Corporation – $25,000