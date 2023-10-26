ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — One lucky winner in West Virginia got a “Big Halloween Treat” worth $50,000.

The West Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday that Shirley L. was a winner after purchasing a Big Halloween Treat scratch-off at the Mountaineer Mart in Elkins, West Virginia.

In this limited edition scratch-off game, there are three winning tickets for $50,000, according to the WV Lottery website. Shirley L., who purchased a ticket on Oct. 20, is the first winner to get the maximum price since the game was released on Sept. 29 of this year.

According to the WV Lottery website, there is no end date for the game, but there are a limited number of tickets. Big Halloween Treat scratch-offs cost $10.

As of Thursday, there were still two $50,000 tickets and 72 $500 tickets that have not been purchased.