Harman 4th of July celebrations go on despite recent flooding

HARMAN, W.Va. – After being flooded over the weekend, many people in the Randolph County community of Harman did not expect to have a happy 4th of July. Some Harman residents expected the town’s 4th of July festivities to be canceled, but city officials did not want to let the community down, and so on Thursday afternoon, the fun was underway.

“But with all the help from all the surrounding areas, different fire departments and volunteers that came and helped, we were able to clean up the mess,” said Audrey Nelson, president of VFW Post 5781 Auxiliary.

While Harman had gotten much of its cleanup done, outlying communities in the area still have a lot of need. Melanie Snyder and her crew were working in the Harman Senior Center to make sure both the community members and volunteers were ready to tackle whatever problem they faced.

“We have been preparing food for the workers, for the people in need, anyone that needs a meal right now. We are collecting cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, water, anything that is donated, we are collecting here, then bagging and shipping out,” said Snyder.

But, there was still concern Thursday about another storm system moving into the area and potentially causing further flooding, less than a week after the town started its first round of cleanup efforts. Regardless, Snyder said she and her ladies will be there to help.

“We’re in it for the long haul. I’m here every day Monday through Friday. I can hand anything out that anyone needs. We’ve got guys that are delivering for me, so if someone can’t get out, or if they are cleaning and need something, they can get a hold of us, and we can deliver anything they need,” Snyder said.

Supplies for the area are being collected at the Harman Senior Center, and West Virginia Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster will also coordinate collections at the Job Church of God. For more information on those collections, call 304-940-0472.