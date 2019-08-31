Helvetia Hoot celebrates mountain culture

HELVETIA, W.Va.-Some West Virginians took a trip to Randolph County for Labor Day weekend to celebrate mountain culture.

The Helvetia Hoot offers workshops in music, dance and crafts as well as camping and guided tours.

Tickets are $70 at the gate and admission to the public nightly dances costs $10.

Many consider this a chance to expose themselves to the unique culture of Helvetia.

“Our goal is to celebrate the West Virginia arts, the traditional arts, the heritage arts of this area and kind of bring some of the master artists from around the region up here to share it with people,” said event organizer Becky Hill.

Formerly known as Dare to be Square West Virginia, the hoot is celebrating its fourth year in Helvetia.