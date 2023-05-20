ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Herb Association held their Spring Gathering on Saturday at Davis and Elkins College where herbalists came together to exchange plants and seeds, talk about their organization and plan for the fall conference.

Saturday’s conference allowed participants to hear from five different speakers. Some of the topics included “Hydrosol Demonstration” by Aine Slabaugh, “Beneficial Pollinators” by Jodi Carpenter as well as “Cold Frames and High Tunnels” by Lewis Jett. There were also vendors from around West Virginia that allowed participants to buy goods and network amongst each other.

Sierra Cox, WV Herb Association vice president, said, “events like this are great. It gets people together and brings in subject matter experts to discuss different facets of herbalism and also ways you can supplement your agribusinesses. So, it’s a, it’s a really great opportunity for folks to both learn from each other and network within this community.”

The WV Herb Association will be holding another conference at Jackson Mill in Weston on September 23.

“In our fall conference we have probably 12 to 14 presenters, and you have a choice of classes. So, you might come in early in the morning, and you would have a choice of three different classes that you could go to and that runs throughout the day. We have a large break at lunch and then we have a keynote speaker,” Eve Vondeck, WV Herb Association president, said.

According to Vondeck, the WV Herb Association is non-profit educational organization that promotes the ethical and sound uses, propagation, cultivation and harvest of herbs in West Virginia.

For more information on the WV Herb Association, you can visit their website here.