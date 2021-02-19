Highland Community Builders helps provide housing during COVID-19 pandemic

ELKINS, W.Va.- A Randolph County-based organization is using grant funding to help out the people who need it most during the pandemic.

Highland Community Builders was given emergency funding to help provide housing to homeless people and families who may be receiving assistance or not have a place to live because of the virus’s issues. It will serve 150 people through January of 2022 and will help with rent, utilities, and security deposits, in addition to more long-term solutions.

Officials with Highland Community Builders said that it feels good to help during this time because those who do not have a stable place to live are more at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in homelessness due to the Coronavirus, namely due to the fact that people have been laid off or they’ve had a reduction in hours, and then something comes up, and they’ve had to leave their place,” said grants manager Jennifer Griggs.

Anyone who believes they are eligible for this assistance is encouraged to call the office at 304-642-1414. The office is based in Elkins but services six counties.