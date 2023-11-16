ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the two Victorian mansions on Davis & Elkins College’s campus in Randolph County has reopened as an overnight stay.

Davis & Elkins (D&E) College President Chris Wood announced on Thursday that the inn, which “is a treasure for Davis & Elkins College, Randolph County, and the state of West Virginia,” has finally opened for the first time since COVID.

The mansion was built by Senator Henry Gassaway Davis, one of the namesakes of D&E, in 1893 and is 16,000 square feet. It was renovated in the 1990s to restore it to its former glory. Now, after a few minor renovations like fresh paint and repairs, 10 rooms and suites are open to stay in.

Graceland also has a newly renovated kitchen which will house a new restaurant called “Yonder,” which will serve lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Although the inn is on D&E’s campus, under a partnership with Fish Hawk Hospitality, the managing of the inn and restaurant are done by Dale Hawkins. Hawkins also operates Fish Hawk Acres and The Coop in Buckhannon.

“Each dish that emerges from his kitchen tells the story of the Appalachian terroir, featuring fresh produce from nearby farms, flavors of the season, and a touch of Dale’s culinary artistry,” Wood said.

Guests who stay in Graceland Inn can expect one of the best views in Elkins as it sits on top of a hill overlooking the city.

Graceland and its neighbor Halliehurst Mansion, which was created to be the home for Senator Stephen Benton Elkins, are both part of the Davis and Elkins Historic District which is considered a National Historic Landmark.