Homemade gnomes pop up around Elkins to spread holiday cheer

ELKINS, W.Va. – Members of the Elkins community teamed up to bring some holiday spirit to the city’s streets.

Community members built a handful of “gnomes” made with pine trees and household items to add a whimsical touch to the city.

The same group adds scarecrows to the city streets for the fall season.

Organizers said they want to inspire their neighbors to make some art of their own, too.

“The point of all this is to instill creativity in everyone. So we don’t have a stamp on any of this. We just want people to join together in a joyous activity,” said project organizer Bobbi Trimboli.

Trimboli said the group is looking at what they could do next to keep spirits up for the city.