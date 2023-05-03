ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tygart Hotel is in the middle of a major restoration, and a press release from its hospitality operator said that it may reopen before Elkins Forest Festival.

The release from Taylor Hospitality said that the Tygart Hotel is set to open with “premium amenities, local flare and style, and a welcome staff” in September 2023, meaning that visitors for the Mountain State Forest Festival, which is set to start Sept. 30, might get the chance to stay in it.

Much like other parts of the Elkins community, the “carefully restored” Tygart Hotel will pay homage to local industries and art while maintaining its original charm. It will also serve Appalachian food and beverages.

The release also announced that the Tygart Hotel will become part of the Choice Hotels Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection, an upscale hotel brand that focuses on “unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts.” This means that the Tygart will get the modern amenities, technology and rewards program of the large hotel chain while maintaining its original and local history and charm.

Once renovated, the early 1900s hotel will have 56 rooms—queen, double queen, king and king suites—a full restaurant and bar, an outdoor patio seating area and a small banquet room.