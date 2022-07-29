ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) —The Elkins Fire Department is helping to prevent deaths from house fires thanks to a grant from the State Fire Marshal.

Residents who don’t have a working smoke detector in their homes can now get a free one to protect themselves and their families. “Fires can be deadly,” said the release from the City of Elkins. “Especially in homes that don’t have working smoke alarms.”

Every day, seven people die in house fires in the United States. According to the release from Elkins, residents are twice as likely to die in a fire if the house does not have a smoke detector.

Elkins Fire Department is providing smoke alarms that are powered by sealed lithium batteries with a life span of ten years. These detectors must be installed by EFD. As part of this program, the city is creating a database so new smoke alarms can be distributed to these homes in 10 years, after the current ones reach their end of life.

Schedule your smoke alarm installation by contacting the fire station:

EFD phone: (304) 636-3449

EFD email: shimes@cityofelkinswv.com

Your address and a valid phone number are required to secure your detector. The release said that there are limited supplies.