ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Elkins will be bringing back is Christmas tree collection program in 2024 with a few modifications.

According to a release, the city will be scaling back its curbside tree pickup service that it offered in years past and is encouraging residents to come to its “self-serve drop-off area” at the Street Department’s garage—located at 1 Baxter Street—instead.

The city said that the change is to allow the Street Department to “focus on higher-value work like stormwater management and planning.”

The city hasn’t completely axed the pickup service. The city said that anyone who can’t transport their trees to the drop-off area can request its “limited” curbside pickup which will run from Jan. 2-12. The pickups will occur during the Street Department’s regular operating hours from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city said that trees may not be picked up the first day they’re set curbside as the Street Department will also be performing its regular work duties and may not be able to get it.

The city asked that trees be free of ornaments, decorations, lights, tinsel or any similar items. Trees that are not free of these items will not be picked up or accepted at the drop-off area.