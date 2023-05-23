ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Human remains were found on Thursday, May 18 in Red Creek near the Boar’s Nest Trailhead entrance of the Monongahela National Forest, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the cause of death is still under investigation and the identity of the person is still being confirmed using dental records. The West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office is working with the sheriff’s department.

Investigators were able to determine the individual to be male, but were unable to determine an apparent age due to the level of decomposition, deputies said.

Based on the level of decomposition, deputies say they believe the man has been deceased for 2 weeks to 1 month.

No further information is being shared by the sheriff’s department at this time.