Huttonsville Correctional Center employee tests positive for coronavirus

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. – A second West Virginia corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

A part-time employee at the Huttonsville Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting additional precautions at that facility, according to a press release from Lawrence Messina, with the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The individual, who is quarantined at home in good condition, has been serving as a temporary correctional officer and last worked a shift of less than four hours on May 14, the release explains. He reported experiencing a headache that evening and was tested for COVID-19 the following day. The test result came back positive over the weekend.

All indications are that the employee had minimal contact with inmates or fellow staff members, Messina said. He had supervised three inmates on the facility’s recreation yard, from a distance, and while wearing a mask his entire shift. Those inmates and their unit, a dorm with 44 beds, have been quarantined as a precaution.

Huttonsville and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation continue to coordinate with the W.Va. Bureau for Public Health and the Randolph County Health Department regarding quarantine and testing protocols, according to the release.

The Huttonsville employee is the second among DCR’s 3,260 personnel to test positive, Messina said. The first, a correctional officer at the South Central Regional Jail, had been self-quarantining since April 15 when he tested positive April 23. That officer has since recovered, been medically cleared after testing negative, and has returned to duty.