BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After nearly a week on the run, Denver Bennett, an inmate who escaped from custody in Elkins on Friday, was arrested near Buckhannon.

According to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett, age 30, was found after multiple units responded to 253 Upper Childers Run, which is between Elkins and Buckhannon in Upshur County.

After searching multiple buildings, Bennett was found “hiding in a camper under some covers and bags,” the sheriff’s office said. As of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, he is being transported to the Mt Olive Correctional Center in Fayette County and will be arraigned in Randolph County on escape charges, the post said.

(Courtesy: Upshur County Sheriff’s Office)

Units from the U.S. Marshal Service, Upshur and Randolph County Sheriff’s Departments, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia State Parole all helped apprehend Bennett, who fled from his work crew at the Mountain State Forest Festival Building in Elkins on Friday.

Beverly Beckner, who deputies say helped Bennett while he was on the run, was also arrested for aiding and abetting, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.