ELKINS, W.Va. – More than 60 people gathered at the Randolph County Courthouse Annex building to attend Governor Jim Justice’s campaign against Amendment 2. Justice highlighted the appeal of voting in favor of Amendment 2, which would eliminate personal car taxes in the state.

The governor said that he has written a bill that will be sent to the state legislature in January which will refund the money to the taxpayers after they have paid their personal car taxes.

“And basically what it does is just this, you pay your car taxes normal, and those dollars still flow to the county, so the county doesn’t lose any of the control, doesn’t lose any of the services, and through the general revenue, the bill basically says the minute you pay your car taxes, we’re going to refund that back to you, dollar for dollar, and cent for cent,” said Justice.

Justice said that this was his 17th stop on his campaign against Amendment 2.