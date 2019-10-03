Kids Day brings youth to Mountain State Forest Festival

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Mountain State Forest Festival is well underway this week in Randolph County.

Thursday was kids day at the Elkins City Park. More than 800 elementary school students from around the county came out Thursday morning.

Kids at the park enjoyed some different educational experiences, including seeing live animals and learning about dinosaurs, opportunities festival organizers said are unique.

The Forest Festival will wrap up this weekend with highlights including a parade on Saturday and the closing ceremony Sunday.