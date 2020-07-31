Korean War soldier put to rest in Grafton after nearly 70-year-long search

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Cpl. Jackey Blosser has returned to West Virginia and was finally put to rest after 70 years of searching. Jackey Blosser’s remains were found in the 55 boxes North Korea sent to the United States after a meeting with President Trump. Blosser’s sister, Bonnie Shingleton, said the funeral brought closure.

The American Legion Patriot Guard Riders escorted Blosser’s casket back to West Virginia.

“It’s all over now. Now I can rest. He can say he’s home,” said Shingleton, “I can say he’s home with me now.”

US Army Cpl. Jackey Blosser, pictured right

The casket was shipped by plane from Dallas, Texas to the Pittsburgh Airport, where American Legion Patriot Guard Riders and local police escorted him back to his hometown in Grafton. Kenny Casto, Blosser’s childhood friend, remembers how the community held on to the hope that he was still alive while he was missing.

Related Content A West Virginia woman’s quest to find the remains of a Korean War soldier she never met Video

“You just had hopes. Live in hopes. The old saying live in hopes and die in despair,” said Casto.

During the funeral the next morning, Blosser’s sister, Bonnie, received his medals, including a Purple Heart. Blosser has been laid to rest at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton. The procession to the cemetery was similar to a parade, with people on either side of the road saluting and waving flags.

“The first responders, the firemen, the people of the city, everybody out there putting their hands over their hearts, paying their respects was the proper send off and proper bringing home of Jackey Blosser,” said Mac Warner, Secretary of State, who spoke at the funeral.

Jackey Blosser’s medals were given to his sister, Bonnie

Betty Roberts, Blosser’s niece who was searching for him since 1999, has never met Blosser. But she said she was happy she was able to find him in Shingleton’s lifetime.

“Aunt Bonnie kept saying on the trip back, this is just amazing. This just amazing I can’t believe all this, and I can’t believe all these people are doing all this,” said Roberts.