ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Kump Education Center in Elkins is offering free public tours this summer. The tours will be every Thursday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting July 7 and continuing through Aug. 7.

The free tours provide the public an opportunity to see vintage family wedding gowns, memorabilia and new interpretive displays. The display focuses also on the historical significance of the site and the legacy of Governor Herman G. Kump. The gowns were on display for the first time ever during a special event in June.

“Well, I think it’s a real resource, it’s a cultural resource we haven’t had. We have a lot of things that this family collected, because several of them traveled, one of them, the one that left the house to the city, worked and taught for the military all over the world, and she collected things all over the world, and so there’s a lot to see,” said Heather Biola, Kump Education Center Director.

Admission to the tour is free, but donations toward the Kump Education Center are highly encouraged. Parking is available behind the Kump House on Randolph Avenue in Elkins.

The new interpretive displays are partially funded by a West Virginia Humanities Council mini-grant. The West Virginia Humanities Council is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information about the Kump House and family, check out the education center’s Facebook page.