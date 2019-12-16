Leading Creek Volunteer Fire Department hosts Christmas event

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local fire department in Randolph County held its 15th annual Christmas event Sunday afternoon.

The Leading Creek Volunteer Fire Department provided several activities for kids to enjoy, including decorating Christmas cookies, making ornaments and writing letters to Santa.

Volunteers at the fire department say, this event provides kids the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit close to home.

“We like to give back to the community as much as we can, basically if it wasn’t for the citizens of our community and surrounding areas our facilities and services wouldn’t be needed,” said Assistant Chief, Scott Kennedy.

Santa Claus was also in attendance, giving kids the opportunity to talk about gifts they’d like to receive for Christmas.