ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongahela National Forest was joined by The Nature Conservancy and The Natural Resource Conservation Service, among other agencies at the 2022 Conservation Village at the Mountain State Forest Festival.

Officials say everyone in the village has the common goal of conserving the natural resources here in West Virginia and the desire to share that information with the public.

“We all work for different agencies, but we all have this common goal of conserving our natural resources,” said Amy Lovell, Monongahela National Forest Resource Education Specialist.

“Our natural resources here in West Virginia are so important, so our clean water, our clean air, so we want to teach folks how to conserve our natural resources so that they’re around for our children and our grandchildren.”

Conservation Village will be up until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for people to stop by and learn about the different agencies and their conservation efforts.