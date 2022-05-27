ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Public Library (ERCPL) has been open at its temporary location since the first week of May. The library offers almost all the services it did before the flood in December only at a smaller scale, according to the ERCPL Board of Trustees President Jennifer Morgan.

Summer programs for the ERCPL start on June 3 at the Beverly Branch, and at the temporary Elkins location on July 5. Donations of prizes for the kids for winning various activities throughout the summer program are requested.

“The children’s programming needs supplies, so you know, we’re always looking at purchasing craft materials, we’re always looking at books. We like to theme our books for that week around what the theme of the craft is. So, donations are always great to help facilitate that programming,” said Morgan. “It’s a great facility, people should come out and look at it. I mean, it’s a wonderful job what they have done. Both the landlord and what Ruth and her team has done here, I mean, it’s a beautiful space, and specifically, since it is meeting all of the needs that we feel the community needs right now, and again, I know it’s on a smaller scale, but, we are here, we are open, come out and see us.”

Library officials encourage the community to come in and see them at 209 Randolph Avenue in Elkins to see the library or ask about donations. Morgan said there is a handicap ramp in the process of being built at the temporary location and that measurements have been taken, but they are waiting for a crew to begin work.

Two computers are available for services, along with copy, fax and printing. There are multiple rooms that can be used for tutoring or reading. The kids room is equipped with a couch, table and chairs, books, DVDs and some decorations.