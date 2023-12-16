ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Wreaths Across America ceremonies taking place all throughout the United States, Elkins’ Little Arlington Cemetery joined its community.

On Dec. 16, Elkins’ American Legion Post 29 alongside Elkins’ Civil Air Patrol conducted a service to honor all who have served and passed.

Post 29 received 192 pine wreaths and family members, legion members and Civil Air Patrol members distributed them. Those placing wreaths were asked to state the name each person as they laid the wreath on their headstone to pay their respects.

12 News spoke with Elkins’ Civil Air Patrol Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Seth Karnes on the importance of memorializing veterans in this way.

“Well if you forget the men who paid in blood for what you have, you lose what you have. I don’t want to lose what I have; I want to have children in a good, free country. A man dies when his name is forgotten, not when his heart stops beating,” Karnes said.

From Dec. 16 through Jan. 16 all wreaths purchased through sponsored through a registered Wreaths Across America sponsorship group will be matched by headquarters for placement on next years’ National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 14, 2024. You can purchase a wreath here.