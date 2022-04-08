ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce website was redesigned by an Elkins-based business. LMC is a full-service boutique marketing agency and a member of the chamber.

According to a Chamber of Commerce official, the new website layout is more user-friendly. Each business that is a member of the Chamber of Commerce has its own directory page, and the spotlight Business of the Month is featured on the homepage.

“They made the process as easy as they could, so we appreciate what they did for us to make the website really work for both us at the chamber, as well as visitors who use the website to find our members, and find out what’s happening in Randolph County,” said Lisa Wood, Executive Director, Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce.

Lori Chenoweth talks about how LMC offers unique personalized marketing services.

“One of the best things about this website is that now, it is able to grow in scale with them, as they are growing and scaling their members and these programs. We have helped the chamber put on social media seminars, and so we are just a real true partner of the chamber, and so it was really rewarding to be a part of this project for sure,” Lori Chenoweth, Vision and Strategy Director.

The new website for the ERCCC keeps current information on events within the community hosted by the chamber, as well as events hosted by chamber members. Check out the new website here.