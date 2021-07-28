Local business donates to Elkins Police Department

ELKINS, W.Va. – An area business has donated to a local police department.

The Ebert Corporation has donated $1,700 to the Elkins Police Department. The corporation owns Mcdonald’s in Elkins, along with others in the area.

Elkins Police Department

Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett said the funds will go to support the department’s efforts to fight drugs.

“We’re out there every day, trying to stop these substances from coming into our city and being distributed in our city. Our guys work hard all the time and it’s at the top of our priority list,” said Bennett.

Bennett added that donation is also appreciated as a sign that the Elkins community is behind the police department.