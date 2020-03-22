Local county launches #RandolphTogether movement & website amid Coronavirus

ELKINS, W.Va. – A large group of agencies in Randolph County have launched a new website aimed at helping the area get through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Elkins Main Street, the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce, the Elkins Depot Welcome Center, the Elkins-Randolph County Tourism, the Randolph County Commission, the City of Elkins, the Randolph County Development Authority, and Davis Health System have all teamed up to put together www.RandolphTogether.com.

Organizers stated the website’s purpose as:

To beat Coronavirus, we need to work together. We need to learn and follow the best advice of public health experts. We need to support our local businesses. And we need to lend a helping hand where it is needed.

In other words, we need to be #RandolphTogether.

The purpose of this website is to gather information and resources concerning Randolph County Coronavirus response in one location.

The site offers pages with information on:

· Local and National COVID-19 information sources and channels

#RandolphTogether on Facebook

· Community wide event and business updates

· Volunteer Opportunities

· Tips for staying connected

· Supportive resources for businesses

· Forms to submit business or event changes

While Randolph Together is a collaborative project of the groups listed above, officials encouraged anyone else who wants to get involved to get in touch with them and offered this reminder:

Please keep in mind that the information on this site is only as good as what is provided to us. We are depending on input from businesses and community members and have no good way to verify everything we receive. If you know of an update that is needed, please let us know!