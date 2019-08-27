Local hospital gives no-cost physicals to adults

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local hospital is helping to provide care for those without insurance.

Davis Medical Center offered no-cost adult physicals throughout the day on Tuesday for anyone who may need them.

Patients also met with financial advisers to discuss how to pay for any necessary bloodwork or medications.

“Our community, as we all know, has one of the higher poverty rates in the country, and we have a lot of patients that aren’t insured,” said Chief Operating Officer Catherine Chua. “In order for people to get good quality medical care, they feel that they need to have insurance and we want to make sure that everyone in our community is taken care of.”

The Davis Medical Center offers these no-cost exams once every quarter.