Local school children win State Fire Marshal’s annual calendar contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students from Upshur and Randolph Counties among winners in State Fire Marshal’s annual calendar contest.

Artwork from a dozen students were picked this week for the 2020 wall calendar, which will be distributed statewide. The annual contest attracted 75 fire safety-themed entries from kindergarten through fifth grade children at schools in 15 counties.

The winning students in the north central area are third grader Miley Tallman from the Buckhannon Academy Elementary in Upshur County and fourth grader William Kilqore, Jennings Randolph Elementary, Randolph County.

Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy judged the contest alongside Deputy Secretary Thom Kirk, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Speece and Christy Day, coordinator for the Office of Communications at the W.Va. Department of Education.





M’Kenna Stewart, a third-grader at Glen Fork Elementary School in Wyoming County, submitted the top entry. The judges selected his poster art for the calendar’s cover as well as for October, recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Month and during which National Fire Prevention Week takes place.

Each of the 11 honorable mentions entries will grace the remaining months on the calendar.

State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree said, “With this being the fourth year of the contest, I’m pleased with the quality of posters put forth by all students. The judges had a tough job. Given the artistic ability, fire safety messaging and overall quality, there were a lot of great submissions. I thank all who have encouraged and supported our fire safety awareness effort. It is important for our children to know the dangers of fire.”

Marshal Tyree will visit all the winners at their respective schools to recognize their contribution to fire safety.