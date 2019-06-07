Local women gather for professional leadership conference

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Graceland Inn in Elkins hosted the second annual Women in Leadership conference on Friday.

The conference was divided into three sessions focusing on how leaders relate, communicate and think. Guests were served lunch in between sessions and were given the opportunity to network and share stories with one another.

Speaker Rebekah Mathis-Stump, Chief Operating Officer of Ethos Leadership Group, said she enjoys helping women better themselves professionally.

“I know how important it was for me as a young woman to have folks who, sort of breathed life into me as far as their investment of time and energy and things like that and how important it was for me to network with other women, and so I love the opportunity to come back and be part of an activity like that because I know how important it was for my growth as a leader,” said Mathis-Stump.

This conference was put on by the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber.