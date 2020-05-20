Major water-main break causes loss of service, affects water quality in Elkins; boil water advisories to follow

ELKINS, W.Va. – City of Elkins officials issued a release on Wednesday stating that the city has experienced a major water-main break, affecting service and water quality across wide areas of Elkins.

The release stated that crews have been working since Tuesday night to restore service. However, this work has been complicated by approximately 15-18 inches of concrete roadbed and the proximity of gas lines and a sewer main, all of which are under a major truck route, according to the release. Officials said that service will be restored as soon as possible.

Officials are advising citizens that when water service is restored, many areas of Elkins will be under a boil water advisory. These areas will include all customers west of Worth Avenue and South of Harrison Avenue, including Oak Grove, Tygart Valley Mall and Crystal Springs. Water customers outside of the boil water area may still experience discolored water, according to the release.

Officials said that boil water advisories are issued out of an abundance of caution and do not necessarily indicate the presence of contaminated water.

A notification will be sent out when the boil water advisory is issued, according to the release.