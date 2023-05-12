BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Randolph County man is facing charges after deputies say the Mountain Region Drug Task Force conducted a “series of controlled purchase operations” from him.

Edward Wiseman

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the buys were performed over “a couple months” from Edward Wiseman, 36, before a search warrant for Wiseman’s Beverly-area residence was obtained.

The search warrant was executed on Monday, May 8 at around 12:30 p.m. and task force members, West Virginia State Police and Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies found five grams of methamphetamine, two firearms that he is prohibited from possessing and more than $4,500 in U.S. currency during the search, according to the release.

Wiseman was arrested at the scene on charges that were not specified in the release, and the sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.

He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with no bond.