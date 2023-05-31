MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Randolph County man is facing charges of wanton endangerment involving a firearm after West Virginia State Police troopers say they were told shots were fired during a dispute and a “manhunt” ensued on Sunday.

The call came in at around 12:45 p.m. for a Mill Creek residence. The responding trooper said two victims with injuries were at the scene upon arrival.

Leon Eaton

During the dispute, Leon Eaton, 57, allegedly got into a truck and obtained a firearm that was inside it, before firing three shots through the passenger side of the truck and throwing the gun into nearby weeds. According to the criminal complaint against him, he punched both victims in the face.

Another individual, according to a criminal complaint, broke up the fight, hitting Eaton in the face. The gun was put in a trash box until police arrived, the complaint says.

Investigating troopers found the firearm in the trash box, three bullet holes in the passenger side of the truck door, a bullet protruding from an outbuilding near the truck and two empty shell casings inside the truck, according to the complaint.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the West Virginia State Police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office began a “manhunt” for Eaton. The sheriff’s office said in a press release on Monday that K-9 Twix helped apprehend the suspect.

Eaton was found hiding in a culvert at the end of a driveway, according to the complaint.

He was previously convicted of Domestic Violence Second offense in Wood County in 2004, according to state police.

Eaton is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, according to the Randolph County Magistrate Court.