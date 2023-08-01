ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Parsons man who was previously accused of tying up and sexually assaulting a woman is now facing a misdemeanor charge of intimidation of jurors or witnesses.

Jasper Snyder

Jasper Snyder, 25, of Parsons, was charged with sexual assault after the original June 9 incident.

Now, Snyder faces the additional charge as a result of several alleged actions outlined in a criminal complaint.

It alleges that the victim went to the Bickle Knob Observation Tower in the Stuart Recreation Area of the Monongalia National Forest, then saw a vehicle in the rearview window behind them.

The victim rolled down their vehicle’s window, and the complaint said Snyder grabbed the victim, told them they couldn’t testify in court and began hitting and kicking the victim.

According to the complaint, Snyder had something in his hand but the victim could not tell what it was, and Snyder tried to hit the victim with the unknown object, but the victim blocked it and it hit their arm.

Synder is then accused of telling the victim again that they could not testify in court and that if they did, he would hurt them.

The victim was left with multiple bruises and marks, according to the complaint.

At the time of his first arrest, Snyder was held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond. As of Tuesday, West Virginia jail records show he is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $11,150 surety/cash bail.