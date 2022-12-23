ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged with sexual assault because Randolph County deputies say he’s accused of engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Dec. 14 when a parent called the sheriff’s office saying their juvenile daughter, whose age was not disclosed, had been sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old man.

A forensic interview was set up for the next day at the Randolph-Tucker Child Advocacy Center, and during it, the girl said that Dominic Currence had sexual contact with her on several occasions, the release said.

Deputies said they then interviewed Currence himself on Dec. 21, and that after he was read his Miranda Rights and signed a waiver of his rights to speak with investigators, he made admissions corroborating the girl’s admissions.

The next day, Currence was arrested and charged with third degree sexual assault. He was arraigned in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, where he is being held on $75,000 cash-only bail.