MABIE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pennsylvania man was life-flighted with serious injuries after an ATV accident that happened in Randolph County on Tuesday night.

It happened on the Mabie side of Rich Mountain Road just before 9:15 p.m., according to a press release on the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page.

Deputies said the person who called 911 reported that the ATV driver had a head injury. The driver wasn’t able to provide a statement about how the accident happened due to his injuries, and deputies said he was the only person there when it happened.

While investigating, deputies said they noticed that the ATV was an ’80s model four-wheeler, that had undergone significant work to keep running.

When it was taken out of the ditch, deputies said they noticed the left driver-side tire was missing, and there were scratch marks on the pavement near where the crash had happened. Deputies said they could not find an initial point of impact, leading them to believe that part of the left tire or axle failed, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the ditch.

The ATV that crashed on Rich Mountain Road. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

The driver was life-flighted from the Coalton area, according to the release.