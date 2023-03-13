ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Elkins has partnered with 22nd Century Technologies Inc. to establish a “managed services facility” in the Elkins area.

22nd Century Technologies is a software company that plans to bring cyber security, business operations, a contact center, managed IT services and other backend support services to the Elkins area, starting with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Cyber security will be for local, state, and federal governments. Elkins will also be a test city for the company’s software operations.

The managed services facility, now known as “22nd Century WV Center” is already in place, located at 501 Wilson lane, and according to City of Elkins Mayor, Jerry Marco, the company started hiring for one of their recent contracts with the IRS.

Since the first meeting with the company, they have signed a contract with the IRS. The Elkins Center will leverage the company’s proven Cyber Security domain and IT Expertise, to create high-quality, 24/7 services. A press release states that the company plans to hire 20 locally sourced employees. As of March 13, they have already hired 15 employees and have been working out of the WV Wood Technology Center.

The 22nd Century WV Center plans to add additional positions as contracts are awarded. The center will also train employees with the latest technologies, tools, and processes.

Mayor Marco believes that this is a great opportunity for economic growth and development. He said, “it’s right outside of city limits but you know it’s still beneficial for our community. Because those folks are still going to buy their gas, eat in their restaurants, they’re going to shop here. So, it’s tremendous for the greater Elkins area is what I’ll say. You know, even though they’re not in my city limits, that’s okay.”

This opportunity arose when a friend of the Mayor worked for the company and came to him about the company wanting to expand. Marco reached out to the company to consider Elkins for expansion, and at the time, they were also looking into Delaware and Texas. Marco contacted Robbie Morris, Randolph County Development Authority, Executive Director, and Secretary Mitch Carmichael. Everyone got together to meet with the company at the site visit.

xMarco said, “the gentlemen that came out for the site visit, are from a mountainous region so they loved it when they got here. They said they felt like they were already home, and I said, “You are.” And once they got here, they fell in love with our community and everything we have to offer. So, they selected us over Delaware and Texas.”

If interested in applying for a position within the new facility, you can do so by visiting Indeed.com and searching for “22nd Century Technologies in Elkins.”

Mayor Jerry Marco would like to thank Governor Jim Justice, Mitch Carmichael, Robbie Morris, Craig Phillips, and 22nd Century Technology.