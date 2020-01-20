March in Elkins celebrates life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ELKINS, W.Va. – A celebration of life for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Sunday afternoon in Elkins with a march at the federal building.

The march allowed the community to partake in commemorating the life and works of King. Marchers organized and started at the Elkins Federal Building and lead the march to Henry Avenue and First Street finishing at Woodford Memorial United Methodist Church. Many stated that Sunday’s march was symbolic of civil rights activism that King was instrumental in leading.

“Randolph County and the whole state of West Virginia has a proud legacy of African American contribution and we’re celebrating that. And we’re working together to with our eyes on the prize wich is a rewrite of the old keep your hand on the plow,” said Carrie Kline, a founding member of the Cultural Awareness Enrichment Group.

Many organizations including the Elkins Cultural Awareness and Enrichment group as well as many other area organizations helped sponsored the celebration of Kings life.