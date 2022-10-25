ELKINS, W.Va. – A recent grant has enabled Micrologic to bring high speed internet to 4,000 locations in Randolph County.

Before Micrologic brings high-speed internet to areas in Randolph County, they want to hear from members in the community about their experience with their current internet access.

Officials said the information gathered will help Micrologic deliver the highest level of internet service to several communities in Randolph County.

“You know the way the world is going, it’s going to be an internet-based environment, speed is everything for everybody, and we are just looking to enhance that speed and give them better service, more reliable service. That is one of the things we’re looking at with the survey is, how are your experiences with your current internet provider,” said Todd Whitehair, Micrologic general manager.

Results from the survey will be used to support the expansion of high-speed services and provide respondents an opportunity to take advantage of early sign-up discounts. You can access the survey here.

“We are inviting residents in Randolph County to complete this short survey to better understand residents’ current internet service experiences and assess their current and future community internet needs,” said Whitehair, “We have partnered with three Randolph County organizations, including Randolph Development Authority, Randolph-Elkins Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Elkins City Council on this broadband effort.”

The survey is live for 30 days after opening, and it will continue until the first week of November.